National wrestlers reach final of World Wrestling Championship

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestlers have reached the final of the World Cadet and Junior Wrestling Championships in Russia.

In the semifinal, Nureddin Novruzov (57 kg) defeated Simone Piroddu (Italy) and Dashtseren Purvee (Mongolia).

However, Nureddin Novruzov lost to Russian Ramazan Bagavudinov and grabbed bronze.

Nureddin Novruzov will compete for the bronze medal with the winner of the competition between Asiljan Esengeldi (Kazakhstan) and Shubham Shubham (India).

Ziraddin Bayramov (65 kg) defeated a Tajik wrestler Mustafa Akhmedov in the first bout, but lost to the Georgian wrestler Giorgi Tcholadze (2:5)

In the semifinal, he left no chances to Reynald Bartlet (USA) and qualified for the final. Ziraddin Bayramov will compete with Russian Shamil Mammadov at the final bout.

Jabrayil Hajiyev (70 kg) won over his Bulgarian opponent Ivan Stoyanov in the 1/8 finals and then defeated a Swedish wrestler Kevin Makota.

In the seminal, Hajiyev left to chances to the Russian wrestler Stanislav Svinoboyev. In the final, he will compete with Iranian Erfan Mohammad Elahi.

Ashraf Ashirov (79 kg) started the championship with a confident victory over Osmans Dzasezevs (Latvia).

In the 1/8 finals, he defeated the Mongolian wrestler Munkhdavaa Bayarmunkh.

Ashirov won over Mahammad Abdullayev (Kyrgyzstan) and Makhamber Nurjaubayev (Kazakhstan).

Next, he will compete with Iranian Mohammad Ashgar Nokhodilarimi.

The final bout will be held on August 17.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

Azerbaijan left Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals. Nine of these medals were distributed to the Azerbaijani team in wrestling.

The Greco-Roman and freestyle wrestling have rich history and unique traditions. The elements of national wrestling can be encountered on the Gobustan rocks, in folk and classical literature, and sagas.