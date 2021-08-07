Azerbaijan wins another silver in Tokyo Olympics

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev has won a silver medal for Azerbaijan at Tokyo Olympics 2020.



This is the country's second silver in the Olympics this year. The karateka Rafael Aghayev (75 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with first silver yesterday.

Earlier, judoka Irina Kindzerska (78 kg), boxer Alfonso Dominguez (81 kg) and Greco-Roman wrestler Rafig Huseynov (77 kg) secured bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

Moreover, freestyle wrestler Haji Aliyev (65 kg) has qualified for the final, while Maria Stadnik (50 kg) and Sharif Sharifov (97 kg) will for bronze medals on August 7.

Some 44 athletes are representing the country at the Summer Olympics being held from July 23 to August 8.