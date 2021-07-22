National gymnast trains hard ahead Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast is getting ready for Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Ivan Tikhonov will represent the country at the men's artistic gymnastics competitions.

Now all attention is focused on improving the accuracy of the programs, Trend reported.

As the coach Sergei Shesterkin says, the training is going according to plan. In May and June, the national gymnast successfully performed at the World Cups. Now, Ivan Tikhonov is working hard on a new program.

The coach said that Ivan Tikhonov is an experienced athlete and works hard to cope with such a responsible mission as participating in the Olympics. The main thing is to keep the rhythm in the last preparatory stage.

Meanwhile, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Formerly scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

The 2020 Games will mark the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games will feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, which allow the host organizing committee to add new sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent core events, these Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.