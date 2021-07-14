National athletes get ready for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Tokyo Summer Olympics is right around the corner. Azerbaijan's preparations are going on in full swing.

Some 44 athletes will represent the country at the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics held from July 23 to August 8.

Nine judokas, seven wrestlers, five athletes in rhythmic gymnastics group performances, one athlete in individual all-around competitions, five boxers, three karate fighters, two athletes, two swimmers, two taekwondo fighters, two athletes in artistic gymnastics, one sport shooter, one road cycler, one fencer, one badminton player, one triathlete and one trap shooter will strive for victory in Japan.

Preparations and intensive trainings

Only a few days are left until the opening of the Tokyo Summer Olympics. The national athletes are getting ready for this large-scale sporting event.

Azerbaijani judokas have taken part in the training to show their best at the judo competition to be held on July 24-31 as part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Along with the national team, more than 500 athletes from 37 countries, including Italy, France, Russia, Georgia, the UK, Denmark, Belgium, Slovenia, Spain, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Germany, etc. joined the training camp in Croatia.

Sports uniform for national team

Sports uniforms for the national team have been recently presented in Baku.

The event was attended by Vice-Presidents of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) Chingiz Huseynzade, Khazar Isayev, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismayil Ismayilov, Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Physical Culture Fuad Hajiyev, Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada.

Moreover, a film was made in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, where the national team took part for the first time.

Azerbaijani flag bearers at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

National judoka Rustam Orudzhev and taekwondo fighter Farida Azizova will bear Azerbaijani flag at the Tokyo Summer Olympics on July 23.

Rustam Orujov is the silver medalist of the 2016 Summer Olympics in the men's 73 kg event.

For almost 21 years, Orujov continues to achieve global success, enriching the country's medal haul with new victories.

Farida Azizova competed in the 67 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics. She has qualified for the 2020 Summer Olympics through the 2021 European Taekwondo Olympic Qualification Tournament.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Meanwhile, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Formerly scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9 2020, the event was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being rescheduled for 2021, the event retains the Tokyo 2020. This is the first time that the Olympic Games have been postponed and rescheduled, rather than cancelled.

The 2020 Games will mark the second time that Japan has hosted the Summer Olympic Games, the first being also in Tokyo in 1964, making this the first city in Asia to host the Summer Games twice.

The 2020 Games will feature competitions including 3x3 basketball, freestyle BMX, and madison cycling, as well as further mixed events.

Under new IOC policies, which allow the host organizing committee to add new sports to the Olympic program to augment the permanent core events, these Games will see karate, sport climbing, surfing, and skateboarding make their Olympic debuts, as well as the return of baseball and softball for the first time since 2008.