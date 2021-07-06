UEFA awards Baku Olympic Stadium

By Laman Ismayilova

UEFA has awarded the Baku Olympic Stadium for the successful holding of EURO 2020 matches.

The stadium was awarded on behalf of UEFA Deputy Secretary General Giorgio Marchetti due to the fact that despite the short time intervals between three matches within the European Championship and hot weather, the stadium's turf was in perfect condition.

The Baku Olympic Stadium has already hosted three games, including Wales vs Switzerland, Turkey vs Wales and Switzerland vs Turkey within UEFA EURO 2020 group stage.

The last game (Czech Republic vs Denmark) was held on July 3. The match ended with a score of 2:1 in favor of the Denmark national team, which thus reached the semifinals of the championship.

Meanwhile, Baku Olympic stadium has entered the Top most visited stadiums which hosted EURO 2020 group stage.

The Baku Olympic stadium became 5th among 11 host cities of the tournament. A total of 45,682 people attended Group A matches in Baku.

In total, 649,320 spectators attended the group stage matches. The largest number of spectators attended the matches in Budapest - 166,546 people.

Baku Olympic Stadium was constructed in 2015 to meet the international standards for stadiums set by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) and the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

The largest stadium in Azerbaijan served as the main venue for the European Games 2015, three group games and a quarterfinal at the UEFA Euro 2020, Qarabag's Champions League group stage matches in the 2017–18 UEFA Champions League as well as the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final.

