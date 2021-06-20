Baku to host Turkey-Switzerland match as part of EURO 2020 today

By Trend

Baku will host the third match in the framework of UEFA EURO 2020 football on June 20, hosting Turkey going up against Switzerland, Trend reports.

The match will start at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of the EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The first match of the group was held in Baku on June 12 between Switzerland and Wales at the Baku Olympic Stadium and ended with a 1:1 result, while Italy beat Turkey, 3:0. Turkey-Wales match was held on June 16. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.