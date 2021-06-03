McLaren excited about beautiful F-1 track in Baku - Andreas Seidl

By Trend





After the eventful Formula-1 weekend in Monaco, all McLaren's attention is focused on the beautiful Baku track, team principal of the McLaren Formula One Team Andreas Seidl said, Trend reports via F1News.

According to Seidl, the whole team continues to train hard both at the base and on the race track.

“We must remain focused and try to achieve good results in each particular weekend,” said Seidl.

He noted the importance of a high level of reliability of equipment, making the right decisions and fully unlocking the potential of the car, which will help the team to continue competing with the rivals.

“It's great to return to Baku, because this race was not held last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to Monaco, this track has completely different characteristics, and in the coming weekend we will face different kind of difficulties,” said Seidl.

He added that the configuration of the Baku highway is distinguished by its unusually long straight line for the city ring, as well as by numerous slow turns, and all this not only poses difficult tasks for the teams, but also opens up certain opportunities.