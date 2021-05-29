Wonderful atmosphere in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Italian athlete

By Trend

Anna Bullo, an Italian participant in the 16th FIG World Aerobic Gymnastics Championship noted the great atmosphere at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

“This is my second visit to the capital of Azerbaijan. I was here several years ago for a competition. The competitions are organized at a high level. Everything is wonderful. As for me, I could have performed the program in an individual performance better,” Bullo told Trend.

Bullo, who also participated in the championship as part of a mixed pair, emphasized that it is more difficult to compete in this category.

“To perform in a pair is more difficult because two people must complete all the elements perfectly, they are both responsible for the performance” Bullo stressed.

Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.