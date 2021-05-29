Lithuanian athlete happy to participate in 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku

By Trend

Athlete from Lithuania Nojus Jarmala was happy to know about participation in the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku.

"I am glad to represent my country at this large-scale sports competition," the gymnast told Trend.

"This is my first championships in the category of seniors," the gymnast said. "The impressions are great, I was pleased with the program performed during the competition. I will continue to train a lot to achieve high results."

Jarmala stressed that the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships has been organized very well.

"The conditions for training, food, transport are at the highest level, the competitions have been organized perfectly," the gymnast added. "We even managed to take a walk on the first day. We went to the Old City (Icherisheher), this is a very beautiful place, I liked it."

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of "Individual Women", "Individual Men", "Mixed Pairs", "Trios", "Groups" as well as "Aero Dance" and "Aero Step".

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum of three categories.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.