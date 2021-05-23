Baku holds awards ceremony for aerobic dance program winners in world competition

By Trend

The awards ceremony of the winners and prize-winners in the aerobic dance program (age category of 15-17 years old) and among groups (age category of 12-14 years old) of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 23, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Among the groups, the Russian team grabbed gold, the group from Bulgaria grabbed silver while the group from Hungary grabbed bronze.

The gymnasts from Russia ranked first, a team from Romania ranked second, gymnasts from Hungary ranked third in the aerobic dance program.

A memorable moment of the awards ceremony was that the medals were presented to the gymnasts through a drone.

The final day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition is underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 23.