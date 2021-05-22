National gymnast reaches Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions final [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnast Maryam Topchubashova has reached the final of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in the individual program in Baku. The gymnast scored 18.400 points on the second day of the competitions.

The large-scale event is being held for the first time in Baku, bringing together 202 gymnasts from 18 countries.

The national team is represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelilina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

On May 22, the gymnasts in the 12-14 age group took part in the qualifying competitions in the individual program for women and in groups. Gymnasts in the 15-17 age group performed in the individual program for men, as part of groups, mixed pairs, as well as in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijani gymnasts performed in an individual program, as well as in groups in both age categories.

Meanwhile, the finalists in the individual program among men in the 15-17 age group are Danila Kudinov (Russia, 20.550 points), Leonard Manta (Romania, 20.400 points), Okay Arsan (Turkey, 20.200 points), Andrea Colnago (Italy, 19.950 points), Hristo Manolov (Bulgaria, 19.850 points), Kirill Klimov (Russia, 19.775 points), Vladut Popa (Romania, 19.750 points) and Andras Agoston Mikulets (Hungary, 19.550 points) reached the final of the competition.

Leysan Kupershmit (Russia, 19.075 points), Elizaveta Rudneva (Russia, 19.000 points), Victoria Eva Banias (Hungary, 18.750 points), Melissa Menhart (Hungary, 18.700 points), Khristiyana Zlatanova (Bulgaria, 18.400 points), Maryam Topchubashova (Azerbaijan, 18.400 points), Christina Kostova (Bulgaria, 18.350 points) and Sofia Sergienko (Ukraine, 18.300 points) are finalists in the individual program among women in the 12-14 age group.

The finalists among women in the 15-17 age group have been also determined.

In this age category, the Azerbaijani team consisting of Leyla Abdullazadeh, Arzu Aghayeva, Rovshana Baghirzadeh, Leyla Bezhanova and Emilia Mahmudova didn’t reach the final, taking 10th position. The gymnasts scored 16.200 points.

Teams from Hungary (19.850 points), Russia (19.700 points), Romania (19.500 points), Italy (19.100 points), Bulgaria (18.250 points), Ukraine (17.900 points), Portugal (17.550 points) and Lithuania (17.075 points) reached the final.

The 9th Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will last until May 23.

The event is being held in accordance with the COVID-19 quarantine measures and without spectators.

Trend presents photos with the best moments of the second day of the competitions.