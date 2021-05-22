Great responsibility to perform in National Gymnastics Arena in Baku – Azerbaijani gymnast

By Trend





It is a great responsibility to perform in a native country, in a native hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, participant of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku, Azerbaijani athlete Dilara Gurbanova told Trend on May 21.

“When I heard that I would represent Azerbaijan in the competition, I felt excitement, but thanks to the support of my family, coach and team members I was able to pull myself together and overcome it,” Gurbanova said. “I will train hard to improve my level."

The athlete stressed that despite there are no fans in the stands, she still feels their support.

“It is necessary to try not to let the team, coach and represent the country with dignity."

The gymnast also wished her teammates success in the competition.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.