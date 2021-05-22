Baku names finalists, performing in mixed pairs, at Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition

By Trend





The finalists among 12-14-year-old athletes, performing in mixed pairs, were named during the first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Two pairs, representing Russia (19.100 points and 18.950 points), Bulgaria (18.425 points and 17.700 points), Portugal (18.000 points and 16.800 points), as well as pairs from Lithuania (17.075 points) and Ukraine (16.850 points) reached the final.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.