Baku hosts opening ceremony of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition

By Trend





The opening ceremony of the 9th Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 21, Trend reports on May 21 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

During the ceremony, the flags of the countries the representatives of which are participating in the competition were brought to the arena hall. The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

Oaths were taken on behalf of the referees, gymnasts and coaches. The oaths once again reminded of the observance of the principles of healthy competition, fair judging and fairness in sports.

Azerbaijani gymnast Maryam Topchubashova took the oath on behalf of the gymnasts.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.







