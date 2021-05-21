Best moments of first day of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition in Baku

By Trend

The first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 21, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Today, the athletes in the age categories of 12-14 are participating in qualifying competitions as part of trios and mixed pairs. The gymnasts in the age categories of 15-17 will perform in the individual program among women and as part of a trio.

The finalists in the individual program among men in the age category 12-14 years old were named during the first day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

Trend presents photos with the best moments of the first day of the competitions.



