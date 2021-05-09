Bulgarian gymnast grabs gold in exercise with ribbon at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

By Trend

Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn won the gold medal in the exercise with a ribbon scoring 24.300 points at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Gymnast from Belarus Alina Harnasko (23.450 points) grabbed silver while Bulgarian gymnast Katrin Taseva (21.500 points) grabbed bronze.

Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova ranked fourth scoring 21.400 points.

The final competitions as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.