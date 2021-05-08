National team reaches Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup final

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani team has reached the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup final in group exercises.

The team scored 43,000 points and reached the final of the competition along with Bulgaria (45.550 points), Italy (43.700 points), Belarus (42.750 points), Uzbekistan (40.900 points), Ukraine (40.500 points), Israel (39.000 points) and Brazil (38.550 points).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani gymnasts did not reach the finals after performing the exercises with a ball. Zohra Aghamirova ranked 12th (24.250 points) while Arzu Jalilova - 15th (23.450 points).

As for the exercise with the hoop, Zohra Aghamirova won 22,400 points (16th place) while Arzu Jalilova scored 20,100 points (36th place).

Over 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup, which qualifies the gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympics.

Azerbaijan's team includes by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program.

In group exercises for the country, the team consists of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

A gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition, will be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures and without spectators amid coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions will be held on May 21-23, while the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championship are scheduled for May 27-29.

Azerbaijani gymnasts will continue training for the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Bulgaria and the Olympic Games.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has led the list.

In 2020, AGF managed to host 3 competitions at the beginning of the year.

First, the trampoline gymnasts visited Baku to participate in the World Cup qualifiers for the Olympic Games. Afterwards, the young men's gymnasts competed for the AGF Junior Trophy.

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts managed to win 2 silver and 1 bronze medal during the competition.

Another licensed competition for the Olympics - the World Cup in gymnastics was also organized in the country.

The most successful event for the national gymnasts in 2020 was the participation in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Ukraine.

The gymnastic team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Maryam Safarova, Laman Alimuradova and Elizabeth Luzan, won a silver medal all-around. This medal is the first medal in the history of Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics won by the national team in a group all-around competition.

The national team also won bronze medals in the competition with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.

The next medal was won by the team as well. Narmin Bayramova, Alina Gozalova, Ilona Zeynalova, Leyli Agazade grabbed bronze according to the total number of the joint points.

In addition, a joint virtual competition in rhythmic gymnastics was also organized for gymnasts from Azerbaijan and Israel.

The competition, called "Battle", was attended by teams from both countries licensed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have taken part in the 1st Trampoline Hopes Cup 2021.

National team was represented at the virtual tournament by Ammar Bakhshaliyev (11–12 years age group), Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov (13–14 years age group), as well as Seljan Makhsudova (adult age group).

Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts won a full set of awards at the 1st Trampoline Hopes Cup 2021 earlier in April, 2021.

Ammar Bakhshaliyev took first place among athletes aged 11-12, and Magsud Makhsudov and Huseyn Abbasov took first and second places, respectively, in the age category of 13-14 years.Seljan Makhsudova took third among adult gymnasts.

National gymnasts also took part in the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Uzbekistan.

National team included Arzu Jalilova and Narmina Samedova. According to the results of the all-around, Narmina Samedova took 33rd place, while Arzu Jalilova ranked 37th.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani gymnasts won a silver medal at Egyptian Pharaohs Cup International Aerobic Gymnastics Tournament 2021.

National aerobic gymnastics team Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva ranked second in the mixed pairs competition.











