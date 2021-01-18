National wrestler wins Grand Prix in France

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani wrestler has won Henri Deglane Grand Prix. Islam Abbasov (87 kg) defeated his opponents from Georgia, Turkey, Netherlands and USA.

National Greco-Roman wrestling team took the second place at the competition.

In addition to the gold medal, the national team grabbed three silver medals, one of which was won by the team's debutant, Russian legionnaire Murad Lokyayev (97 kg).

The second silver medal came from Rafig Huseynov (82 kg). Another silver medal was won by Murad Mammadov (60 kg), while Sabah Shariati (130 kg) brought the team the fourth silver medal.

Murad Bazarov (60 kg), Islambek Dadov (67 kg), Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won bronze medals.

The national wrestling team won a total of eight awards and took second place in the medal standings.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

National wrestlers Shamil Zubairov (97 kg) left no chances to all his rivals, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg) and Davud Ibrahimov (65 kg) won silver medals. Gitinomahammad Hajiyev (74 kg) and Osman Nurmahammadov (86 kg) finished third in the Grand Prix. Thus, the national team won 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals in the tournament.

Moreover, Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF) held a webinar for international and national judges.

The virtual meeting covered decisions to be made in freestyle wrestling, attack and counter-attack in Greco-Roman wrestling and other disciplines.

The judges also discussed some wrestling techniques and tricks used at last tournaments.