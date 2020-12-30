AGF sums up results of outgoing year

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has summed up the results of the outgoing year 2020.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) praised the activities of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF). AGF once again entered the list of the awarded federations.

Strongest Gymnastics Federation

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of the FIG 10 strongest federations and for the last three years it has led the list.

Although the 2020 gymnastics calendar is rich in a number of competitions and events, many of those tournaments have been canceled amid coronavirus pandemic. The long-awaited Olympic Games were held next year.

As a result, one international competition organized by the federation was canceled, three competitions, including the world championship, were postponed, and the holding of two European championships was moved from Baku to another country.

Spectacular competitions

Despite all this, the National Gymnastics Arena managed to host 3 competitions at the beginning of the year.

First, the trampoline gymnasts visited Baku to participate in the World Cup qualifiers for the Olympic Games. Afterwards, the young men's gymnasts competed for the AGF Junior Trophy. Moreover, Azerbaijani gymnasts managed to win 2 silver and 1 bronze medal during the competition.

Another licensed competition for the Olympics - the World Cup in gymnastics was also organized in the country.

However, the final stages were canceled. National gymnast Marina Nekrasova won a bronze medal in this competition, where the points gained by athletes in the qualifying round were accepted as the final results.

Victories and achievements

The most successful event for the national gymnasts in 2020 was the participation in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championship in Ukraine.

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts have tripled their success in this competition. The gymnastic team consisting of Zeynab Hummatova, Darya Sorokina, Maryam Safarova, Laman Alimuradova and Elizabeth Luzan, won a silver medal in all-around. This medal is the first medal in the history of Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnastics won by the national team in group all-around competition.

National team also won bronze medals in the competition with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs.

The next medal was won by the team as well. Narmin Bayramova, Alina Gozalova, Ilona Zeynalova, Leyli Agazade, they grabbed bronze medal in this program according to the total number of the joint points.

Daily trainings

During the quarantine period, the population was advised to engage in daily sports and be physically active in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

AGF shared morning gymnastics classes for everyone on social networks and local television.

The gymnasts continued their training at home. The coaches and choreographers who worked with gymnasts regularly monitored their trainings and gave regular advice on how to maintain their physical shape during training at home. Gymnasts also took part in the virtual competitions and became winners.

Moreover, virtual master classes were organized for foreign gymnasts. Trainings were conducted by coaches and choreographers, as well as gymnasts of the rhythmic gymnastics team. Representatives of Poland, Slovakia, Latvia, India, Egypt, Brazil, Montenegro, Mexico, Argentina, the Philippines and a number of other countries.

International partnership

In addition, a joint virtual competition in rhythmic gymnastics was also organized for gymnasts from Azerbaijan and Israel.

The competition, called "Battle", was attended by teams from both countries licensed for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This year, as always, the AGF has focused on improving the skills of coaches and referees. Thus, at the beginning of the year, gymnastics courses were organized for local judges and coaches.

TeamGym judges

In addition, Azerbaijan's TeamGym judges have raised European ranks. Inara Israfilbeyova and Akif Karimli, who took part in the online judging exams in this category, held in late July, rose to the third rank of judge.

Virtual events

This year, for the first time, the Federation hosted a webinar on "Gymnastics for all", bringing together 84 participants from Gakh, Zaqatala, Balakan, Gusar, Shirvan, Ganja and other regions.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation wishes you good health, happiness and success in the coming year!



