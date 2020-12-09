National gymnasts win medals in trampoline jumping competition

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

National gymnastics team has won three medals at Dutch Trampoline Open virtual competition.

The best result in the competition in the age category of 13-14 years old was shown by gymnast Magsud Makhsudov.

The gymnast took first place in the individual trampoline competition. He scored 95.060 points.

Huseyn Abbasov placed second after scoring 94.450 points.

Seljan Makhsudova represented Azerbaijan in the adult age category. For her performance, she received 101.450 points, taking second place.

The first and third places were taken by gymnasts from Germany.

Earlier, the national gymnastics team took part in the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships which ended in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Following the results of the European Championship, the Azerbaijani team grabbed three medals.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team in group exercises won a silver medal in the all-around and a bronze medal in the program with 3 hoops and 2 pairs of clubs. The national team also won bronze in the team championship.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has experienced a revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.