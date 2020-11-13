Country names its team for European Gymnastics Championships

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has named members of national team at the European Championships in Men's and Women's Artistic Gymnastics.

The European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics will be held on December 9-13 while the European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – on December 17-20, 2020.

The gymnastics event will be held in Turkey’s Mersin city, European Gymnastics reported.

Men's Junior National Team includes Murad Agarzayev, Sarvar Aliyev, Javidan Babayev, Aghamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov in the category of seniors while Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade, Samad Mammadli, Mansum Safarov, and Ramin Damirov.

Marina Nekrasova and Samira Gahramanova will represent Azerbaijan in women's artistic gymnastics among seniors, while Milana Minakovskaya in the category of juniors.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.