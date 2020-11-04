National GMs among FIDE TOP players

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its ranking for November. As in the previous month, two Azerbaijani chess players are in the top ten. Shahriyar Mammadyarov is on 8th place with 2770 points. Teymur Rajabov still closes the top ten with 2765 points.

Three more chess players are in the first hundred. Thus, Nijat Abbasov (2668 points) moved up 3 places to the 72nd place. Gadir Huseynov (2665 points) took the 75th place, while Rauf Mammadov (2654 points) ranked 95th.

Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen (2862 points) still leads the list. US representative Fabiano Caruana (2823 points) is second, Chinese Ding Liren (2791 points) is third.

In the first hundred of the women's rankings, national chess player Gunay Mammadzade took the 24th place with 2443 points. Another chess players Gulnar Mammadova (2382 points) and Khanum Balajayeva (2376 points) took the 80th and 89th positions in the ranking.

Chinese Hou Yifan (2658 points) leads the women's rankings. Russia's Alexandra Goryachkina (2592 points) and India's Hampi Koneru (2586 points) completed the top three.