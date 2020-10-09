Azerbaijan Fair Play Commission condemns Armenian aggression

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Fair Play Commission has issued a statement to the European and International Fair Play Movement, as well as the Fair Play Commissions, which are members of these bodies.

The statement strongly condemned Armenia, which occupied Azerbaijan's territories, violating norms and principles of international law, especially international humanitarian law and the 1949 Geneva Conventions, targeting civilians and infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

It was stated that Azerbaijan has been subjected to Armenian military aggression for about 30 years.

The Khojaly genocide in February 1992, Tovuz provocation committed in July, when the whole world was fighting against COVID-19 pandemic as well as targeting of civilians by the Armenian armed forces clearly show Armenia's aggressive policy.

The statement said that the people of Azerbaijan support the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples. However, despite all efforts, the Armenian side refuses to negotiate and tries to ignite the threat of war.

Repeated appeals to Armenia to renounce the policy of aggression have been ignored as well.

Azerbaijan Fair Play Commission calls on the members of the European and International Fair Play Movement to support Azerbaijan within the principles of justice in ending the Armenian occupation policy, immediate and unconditional liberation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories, and the Armenian government's adherence to international law.