Artistic Gymnastics Championships moves to Turkey

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

European Artistic Gymnastics Championships has moved to Turkey amid coronavirus pandemic.

Executive Committee of European Gymnastics decided to change the host country for European Artistic Gymnastics Championships as no major events will be hosted in Azerbaijan until the end of 2020.

The 2020 European Championships in Men’s Artistic Gymnastics will be held in Mersin on December 9-13, European Gymnastics reported.

The 2020 European Championships in Women’s Artistic Gymnastics will take place in Mersin on December 17-20. All gymnastics events will be held without without Olympic qualification.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The Federation has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.