AGF congratulates Trend News Agency on 25th anniversary

By Trend





On its official website, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has posted the congratulatory message dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the independent Trend news agency.

Trend news agency celebrates its 25th anniversary on September 1.

"We sincerely congratulate the agency, which is the official partner of the AGF for many years. We wish the agency new achievements in its activity, to be always in the forefront not only in Azerbaijan but also outside our country!" the message said.

"We express our deep gratitude to Trend news agency for cooperation, support during many years, as well as for promptly and accurately informing the public about the latest events in the world of gymnastics. Our cooperation is very valuable to us." the message said.



