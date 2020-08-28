National gymnasts to join European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani gymnastics team will join the 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships.

The national team will be represented by 13 athletes, including 8 senior and 5 junior gymnasts, European Gymnastics reported.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will take place on November 26-29 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Nearly 300 gymnasts from more than 30 countries will compete at the 2020 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

As this event is part of the Olympic qualification process, all Federations who did not qualify yet could register one gymnast in the senior individual all-around. These gymnasts will compete in separate rounds from the top 24 that qualified to the all-around final at last year’s Europeans in Baku.

The Europeans are scheduled to take place on November 26-29 after being postponed due to the global corona crisis. The final decision on the holding of the Championships will be announced on September 28.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002. The renewed federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level.

Founded in 1956, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has included into the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.