Azerbaijan Football Federation receives EU grant

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The European Union has granted 30,000-euro funds to Azerbaijan’s Football Federations Association (AFFA) as part of the “Horizon 2020” programme of the EU, AFFA said on August 18.

The project called “GREENFOOT” is aimed at preparing a community-based financing scheme for the renovation of stadiums, training centers and other football infrastructure facilities in terms of energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources.

The amount of the grant allocated to AFFA is 30,056.25 euros.

Along with the Azerbaijani Football Federation, six participants from five countries (Belgium, France, Netherlands, Italy, Ireland) were also given grant within the programme. The project, which received a grant under the European Union's Horizon 2020 program, will be launched in September this year, and end in August 2023.

The overall budget of the programme was 1,5 million euros.

The “GREENFOOT” project includes the application of energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources in football infrastructure on the basis of public funding. The GREENFOOT contains two programmes: market uptake of energy innovation - building on Intelligent Energy Europe and reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint by smart and sustainable use.

It should be noted that the European Commission and UEFA signed a declaration on joint investment in sport in Europe, which allows the National Associations of EU and non-EU countries to participate in direct investment and support programs on various projects.