Azerbaijani Premier League 2019-2020 starts in August

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A draw ceremony of the 2019/2020 season has been held in the Azerbaijani Premier League.

The draw ceremony was attended by the head of the Professional Football League (PFL) Ramin Musaev, veteran footballer Chingiz Ismayilov as well as PFL representatives.

Like last season, the championship will bring together same eight teams: Qarabag - Sabah, Neftchi - Sabail, Sumgayit - Keshle, Gabala - Zira, Azerisport reported. The new season will start on August 21.

The Azerbaijani Premier League is the top tier in Azerbaijani club football. The league is contested by 8 teams, in which the season runs from August to May. The winner enters the UEFA Champions League from the first qualifying round.

The Azerbaijani Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system. The current champions are Qarabag football club, who won the title in the 2018–19 season for the seventh time.