New football stadium to open in Sumgait in 2021

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

A new modern football stadium will be constructed in Sumgayit city in 2021, the architect of the new design project Cahid Hasanov has told Trend.

Concrete pouring work has already begun to build a new stadium, which will be commissioned next year.

Hasanov said that for the first time in the history of the world stadium buildings, a statue-moving fountain complex will be built in front of the stadium, resembling the struggle of two football players made of stainless steel. Moreover, a moving fountain will be built around the statue.

The architect added that these fountains will play the role of the famous "Mexican wave”, a wave created by fans standing up and raising their arms, in world football.

“The new design of Sumgait stadium, which is an innovation in the world stadium construction, will make a great contribution to the city's architecture in a modern style,” Hasanov said.

"Six sculptures in different sports will be installed in the stadium as well. This is a sign that the stadium will be a venue not only for football games but also for various sports competitions," he added.








