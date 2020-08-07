National karate fighters grab 13 medals

By Azernews









By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani athletes have won 13 medals at International Open Azerbaijan virtual karate tournament.

Karate fighters Elnura Azimzade, Shalala Rustamova and Hasanali Hasanov enriched the country's medal haul with three gold medals. The silver medal came from Murad Jafarli. Nine more Azerbaijani karate fighters won bronze medals.

Open Azerbaijan was the first virtual international karate tournament organized by the National Karate Federation,

The first virtual international karate tournament in Kata category brought together seventy-six athletes from nine countries.

National Karate Federation is planning to hold more international virtual competition until the end of the year.

Founded in 1994, the Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships. The list of strong national karate fighters include a five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanl?, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gas?mova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.