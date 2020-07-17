AMADA joins International Doping Control Officer Training

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) has joined International Doping Control Officer training programme.

The training and certification programme offer athletes around the world the guarantee that the doping controls they are subject to are conducted safely, respectfully and with trained professionals, in accordance with international best practice. The IDCO Training Program is supported by the national and regional anti-doping organizationsin of Australia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Canada, China, Central America, Norway, South Africa, United Kingdom; sports federations including European Athletics, etc.

ITA-certified IDCOs will be trained experts and able to deliver testing programmes out-of-competition and at international sporting events such as the Olympic Games, the organisation said.

The programme features online learning and face-to-face training, building on existing training delivered by national anti-doping organisations.

A further objective is to foster harmonisation and reconcile any disparity in the quality of how doping controls are conducted globally by providing a new advanced and internationally recognised professional qualification and certification for international DCOs (IDCOs). ITA-Certified IDCOs will be trained experts in the professional, procedural and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) compliance aspects required to deliver testing programs out-of-competition and at international sporting events including world championships, Olympic Games and other Major Games.

Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA) was established in December 23, 2016 as a national anti-doping organization with the mission of the fight against doping in sport.

The legal background covering the Agency's mission is the Law "On the fight against use of doping substences and methods in sport" signed and, respectively implemented by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the last quarter of 2016.