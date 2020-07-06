FIG confirms new dates of Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has confirmed the new dates of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

Moreover, the FIG approved modifications to the current General and Specific Judges’ Rules due to the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The main topic of the meeting was the dates of the FIG Congress again.

At the videoconference, European Gymnastics President Farid stressed that the EC’s final decision on the dates of the FIG Congress is expected to follow at its next meeting.

"As far as the elections are concerned, the EC members are very careful in making the decision in this sensitive matter. The EC decided to give the affiliated Federations an opportunity to inform of the dates they prefer. Based on this consultation, the EC’s final decision is expected to follow at its next meeting. This is the right approach as we need everyone’s input in decision making in order to be more accurate in fixing new dates of events," said European Gymnastics President Farid at a videoconference on June 15", said Gayibov.

"We already postponed and fixed many international and European gymnastics events in 2021. The issue we may have here, is the clash of dates. In this case, there can be a problem for the Federations in choosing the competitions to participate in, as the 2021 competition calendar promises to be eventful in the post-pandemic period. The TV broadcast aspect should also have been taken into account. All sports have their events postponed and the appropriate organizations are trying to find the best dates for their holding. The TV broadcasters will have a large pool of nominations for the airtime," he added.

Farid Gayibov stressed that the FIG, its EC and staff are doing their best to deliver decisions convenient and efficient for all the stakeholders concerned. He emphasized that the cooperation and good coordination are the main objectives of the FIG, its continental Unions which mainly make their plans after the major decisions followed by the highest governing body in gymnastics.

"In our turn, we had a Presidential Board videoconference within European Gymnastics which will be continued next month as well. In the current situation, the important thing is that every decision should be made for the benefit of gymnastics," said Gayibov.

"Last month, we felt a deep sorrow for our friend from Athletics. I express my sincere condolences to the family of President of European Athletics Mr. Svein Arne Hansen who passed away at the age of 74. For the past years, our organizations established a good cooperation, being a part of the 1st multi-sport European Championships project. The conditions we are all experiencing in this uncertain pandemic period is like a boat in lumpy waters, seeking for better weather. Yes, this summer was not the one we had expected with many events planned, but, as they say, times are not chosen, they are lived in. It is crucial to remain positive, calm and strong aboard and strive towards the coast where the sun will light up our gymnastics competitions again…," he concluded.