Five Azerbaijanis ranked among FIDE's top 100 chess players

By Akbar Mammadov

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its updated rating for June.

Thus, the rating included the top 100 chess players around the world, in which Azerbaijan has been represented with five chess players.

Among Azerbaijani chess players, the grandmasters Teimour Radjabov and Shahriyar Mamedyarov have been ranked in 9th and 11th place with 2765 and 2764 rating points accordingly.

Other Azerbaijani chess players-Guseinov Gadir, Abasov Nijat and Mamedov Rauf-took the 72nd, 74th and 90th place with 2665, 2664 and 2654 rating points respectively.

It should be noted that Norwegian Magnus Carlsen tops the ratings with 2863 rating points followed by American Fabiano Caruana and Chinese Ding Liren with 2835 and 2791 rating points.



