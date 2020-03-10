“Draw Your Dream”: Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation kicks off new project

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has launched the new project named “Draw Your Dream”, Trend reports via the federation on March 9.

As a part of the project supported by the Heydar Aliyev Center, a photo shoot of members of the national team in gymnastic disciplines was presented.

The project participants were athletes in rhythmic gymnastics, male and female gymnasts, trampolines, acrobats and athletes in aerobic gymnastics.

The project will demonstrate how much closely gymnastics and art are connected, the federation said.

The project's slogans are: "Behind every great sporting success is a heart beat with a small dream. This dream turns into applauds heard on large sports arenas. Gymnastics is embodied in art!".

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation expressed its gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Center, as well as stylist Leila Mammadova, photographer Farhad Alizadeh, makeup artist Ruhangiz Aliyeva and hairstylist Zahid Baidarov.







