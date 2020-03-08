Azerbaijan’s Rasul Ahmedzade reaches final of AGF Junior Trophy in exercise on pommel horse

Azerbaijani gymnast Rasul Ahmedzade with the result of 12,000 points reached the finals of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in the exercise on the pommel horse, Trend reports.

Radomir Stelmakh (Ukraine), Dachi Dolidze (Georgia), Nikita Melnikov (Ukraine), Huang Yen-Chang (Chinese Taipei), Hassan Bulut (Turkey), Mert efe Kilicher (Turkey) and Jordi Hagenaar (Netherlands) also reached the final.

Other Azerbaijani gymnasts Anar Hasanov (11th place), Ramin Damirov (16th place), Agakyazim Rustamov (22nd place) did not go to the finals in the exercise on the gymnastic horse.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

At the AGF Junior Trophy tournament, Azerbaijan will be represented by Ramin Damirov, Mansum Safarov, Anar Hasanov, Rasul Ahmadzade and Aghakazim Rustamov.

Outside the competition program, Azerbaijani gymnast Samad Mammadli will also perform in the tournament.