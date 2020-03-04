Azerbaijan suspends sporting event over coronavirus threat

By Trend





Azerbaijan has postponed the first tour of the Baku Road Bicycle Racing Cup, which was supposed to be held on March 7-8, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Cycling Federation.

Trainings and educational process in all the cycling divisions have been suspended until March 10, the federation stated.

The Republic Velodrome and other cycling divisions are carrying out preventive and disinfection work due to threat of coronavirus.

The Azerbaijani Basketball Championship matches have been also postponed, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Basketball Federation March 4.

Azerbaijan remains one of the countries, least affected by the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease. The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.