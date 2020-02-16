Azerbaijan's Farid Mustafayev to compete in finals of FIG World Cup in Baku

By Trend





The Finals of FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling are held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts will compete in an individual and synchronized program in trampolining and tumbling.

Today, Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev will perform in the tumbling finals. Farid Mustafayev's rivals in the final will be Rustam Yussupov (Kazakhstan), Alexandr Romakhov (Kazakhstan), Alexander Renkert (US), Maksim Riabikov (Russia), Aleksandr Lisitsyn (Russia), Ethan McGuinness (Australia) and Kaden Brown (US).

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Last year's World Cup in trampoline and tumbling in Baku also gave license to proceed to the Olympic Games, and in 2018, the European Championship for this type of gymnastics with the participation of 26 countries was held for the first time in the Azerbaijani capital. The World Trampoline Championship will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan in 2021.