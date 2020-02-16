Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports: ambassador of Colombia

By Trend





Azerbaijan pays great attention to sports, Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Antonio Dimate Cardenas told Trend.

"Today I met with representatives of the delegation of Colombia participating in FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling. They have many vivid impressions, they are delighted with the conditions that are created for athletes in Azerbaijan. Congratulations to Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of the competition".

Luis Antonio Dimate Cardenas emphasized that he admired the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"The gymnastic arena in Baku is large and beautiful, its capabilities are surprising, I want every country to have similar venues".

The diplomat noted that a delegation from Colombia, which included representatives of rhythmic gymnastics, visited Baku last year, their visit to the capital of Azerbaijan is also expected this year.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.








