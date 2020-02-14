FIG committee: Excellent conditions at World Cup in Trampoline & Tumbling in Baku

By Trend





Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds many large-scale competitions and they are always at a very high level, Nikolai Makarov, member of the trampoline technical committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), told Trend on Feb. 14.

"A good team works in the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation,” Makarov said. “Everyone knows what to do. I wish them success at the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling and in further competitions."

Makarov praised the organizational work on the eve of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku.

“As it was expected, the conditions are excellent and there is a very good training room,” member of the trampoline technical committee said. “Everything has been envisaged for the athletes, namely, comfortable living conditions, transportation. The whole structure works like clockwork. I hope this will have a good effect on the results of the competitions.”

Makarov emphasized that the World Cup in Baku is important for athletes as the winners will get license for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We see that more participants from different countries come to the World Cups, which are licensed competitions for the Olympic Games,” member of the trampoline technical committee said. “Everyone is interested in obtaining a license for the Tokyo Olympics and therefore it will be very interesting to watch the competitions.”

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. Qualifications will be held on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.