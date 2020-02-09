Baku's National Gymnastics Arena holds first training in trampoline, tumbling

By Trend





The first control training is taking place in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on the eve of the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling, Trend reports on Feb.8.

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling will be held in Baku on February 15-16. The competitions for the World Cup, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, will bring together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Qualification will take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.