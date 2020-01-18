Major achievements of Azerbaijani schoolchildren at Int'l Olympiad with Azercell's support

By Trend

The 16th International Zhautykov Olympiad was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 8 to 15 January, 2020. Azerbaijani students won 1 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at the Olympiad, which was held with the participation of 82 teams from 20 countries.

It should be noted that, winning a gold medal in informatics, the 11th grade student of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science bias under the Ministry of Education Abutalib Namazov brought the first highest award in this subject to the country. Moreover, the 11th grade student of the same lyceum Murad Eynizadeh achieved a silver medal and the 10th grade student of Ganja secondary school N15 Aziz Huseynov won a bronze medal at the Olympiad.

The students of the 11th grade of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science bias under the Ministry of Education Murad Aghazade and Abbas Mammadov got silver medals, as well as the 9th grade student of the same lyceum Toghrul Abbasov and 11th grade schoolchildren studying in Malybayli village of Shusha district secondary school N 1 Vugar Guliyev were awarded with bronze medals in mathematics. Also, the 11th grade student of the Lyceum in physics, mathematics, and computer science bias under the Ministry of Education Mahammad Yusifov was awarded a bronze medal in physics.