Azerbaijani kickboxers win three gold medals in Ukraine

Azerbaijani kickboxers have brought home seven medals, including three golds from the WAKO Wizard - Open Ring 2019 held in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The gold medals came from Eljan Alikishiyev (71kg), Elshad Shahbazov (71kg), Elmaddin Bakhshaliyev (67kg). All kickboxers are representatives of Sarhadchi club.

Vusal Kazimov and Zohrab Asadov brought home two silver medals, while Magsad Hajiyev and Nihad Huseynov won two silvers.

The competition in Kiev brought together about 400 athletes from Israel, Moldova, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Poland, etc.

Azerbaijan Kickboxing and Muaythai Federation was established in 1993. Since 2005, AKF is a member of the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations.

In 2008, the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation and the Muaythai Federation were divided into two independent organizations.



