Azerbaijani trampoliners become silver medalists for first time in country’s gymnastics history {PHOTO}

By Trend

The first day of the 27th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, which started in Tokyo on Dec. 5, was successful for Azerbaijani gymnasts, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Dec. 6.

Performing with a synchronized program among trampoliners aged 11-12, Huseyn Abbasov and Magsud Magsudov won a silver medal in this type of competitions for the first time in the history of Azerbaijani gymnastics.

In the finals, with a score of 46.310 points, they lost only to a Russian pair.

Seljan Magsudova, who will be performing in the seniors’ category from the next year, also won a ticket to the finals. At the competition with an individual program among trampoliners aged 15-16, Seljan took the fourth place in the finals.

Tofig Aliyev, who competed among tumblers aged 15-16, took the 12th place.

The competitions will end Dec. 8.



