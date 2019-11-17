TODAY.AZ / Sports

Azerbaijan wins 10 licenses for Tokyo 2020

17 November 2019 [13:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes have so far won 10 licenses for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.

So, Azerbaijan will be represented at the Summer Olympics by Hanna Skydan (hammer throwing), Mariya Stadnik and Sharif Sharifov (wrestling), Zohra Aghamirova (rhythmic gymnastics), the Rhythmic Gymnastics Team in group exercises, shooter Ruslan Lunev, swimmer Maksym Shemberev, Marina Nekrasova and Ivan Tikhonov (artistic gymnastics) and one athlete in road cycling.

In 2016, 56 athletes represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/sports/188354.html

Print version

Views: 206

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also