Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold in U23 Senior World Championships

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestling team has won a gold, a silver and two bronze medals in the second day of U23 Senior Wrestling Championships being held in Budapest.

Turan Bayramov of Azerbaijan secured the gold medal in men's 65 kg freestyle category at the championship.

He won victories over Christopher Morgan Joseph Mcisaac from Canada (3-1), Maxim Sacultan from Moldova (3-0), llman Mukhtarov from France (2-1) and Takuma Taniyama (3-2) from Japan in the 1/8 stage, quarterfinal, semifinal and final respectively.

Another Azerbaijani wrestler Abubakr Abakarov (79 kg) made it the final but lost to Tariel Gaphrindashvili (Georgia) due to a serious mistake. Thus, Abakarov won silver medal in his weight category.

Afgan Khashalov (57 kg) and Daud Ibragimov (70 kg) secured bronze medals in the second day of the championship.

U23 Senior World Championships kicked off in Budapest on October 28 and will last until November 3.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in Azerbaijan and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of the only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

Azerbaijan left Rio de Janeiro with a total of 18 medals. Nine of these medals were gained by the national wrestling team.