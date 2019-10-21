Azerbaijani triathlete wins European gold

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Triathlete of the Azerbaijani national team Rostislav Pevtsov has won the gold medal in the final of 2019 Funchal ETU Sprint Triathlon European Cup being held in Portugal.

Rostislav Pevtsov was among 58 male athletes who were competing for the main prize. The final competition fully justified the expectations of Pevtsov’s fans.

Rostislav Pevtsov finished the competition with a score of 52 minutes winning the gold medal. British Samuel Dickinson and German Tim Hellwig secured silver and bronze medals respectively.

Pevtsov and Kseniia Levkovska (who represented Azerbaijan in Elite Women) arrived at the European Cup final against the backdrop of a successful performance at the World Beach Games in Doha, where they excelled in the aquathlon competition, winning three awards.

Kseniia Levkovska took 10th place, ahead of the participants from the Czech Republic, Portugal, Hungary, Switzerland, France and many other countries. Levkovska scored rating points for the asset, including the offset of the Olympic qualifications.

The Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation was established in 2013. Currently, it is being affiliated with both World Triathlon Union and European Triathlon Union on the basis of the official appeal of the National Olympic Committee.

Triathlon is a multiple-stage competition involving the completion of three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines, with the most popular form involving swimming, cycling, and running in immediate succession over various distances.