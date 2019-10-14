Azerbaijani chess player wins World Youth Chess Championship

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Another Azerbaijani has won an international chess championship.

A 14-year old Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli has won the World Youth Chess Championship held in Mumbai, India on October 1-13.

Competing in Under-14 category, Suleymanli was the leader from the first rounds at the Championship.

In the last round, the young Azerbaijani won a victory over the representative of Kazakhstan, Sultan Amanzhol, securing his place as the world champion.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have congratulated the young chess player on his victory.

It should be mentioned that another Azerbaijani chess player, Teimour Radjabov, won World Chess Cup on October 4.

Aydin Suleymanli is a two-time European champion among juniors. He won the European Youth Chess Championship among 8-year-old chess payers in Montenegro in 2013. In the same year, he won the third place in the same age category at the World Cup. In November 2014, Suleymanli was the winner of the rapid and blitz competitions among 10-year-old chess players at the European Championships. In 2017, young Azerbaijani chess player won the European Youth Chess Championship among 12-year-old chess players in Romania.

The country has preserved its centuries-old chess traditions as the chess remains to be a popular sport in Azerbaijan today. Azerbaijan Chess Federation was founded in 1920. The active development of chess in Azerbaijan began in the 1950s.