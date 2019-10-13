Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup

By Trend





On Oct. 13, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted an awarding ceremony for winners and prize-winners of the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup in individual all-around event (exercises without apparatus and with clubs) among gymnasts in the “kids” age category (born in 2009-2011), Trend reports.

Among the gymnasts born in 2011, Ilknur Hajiyeva (Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district) took the first place, Roya Alikishiyeva (Zirva International Sports Club) took the second place and Havva Abdurahmanova (Zagatala district) took the third place.

Among the gymnasts born in 2010, Sevil Huseynli (Zirva International Sports Club) won the gold medal, Seda Hajizade (Mingachevir city) won the silver medal and Zahra Alizade (Shirvan city) won the bronze medal.

Among the gymnasts born in 2009, Yasaman Nasirova (Mingachevir city) showed the best result, Daniz Asgarova (Zirva International Sports Club) took the second place and Ayan Alizade (Sumgait city) took the third place.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till Oct. 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held Oct. 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.







