Competitions - great opportunity to check one’s strength - Azerbaijani gymnast

By Trend





Havva Abdurakhmanova, a participant of the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup from Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district, told Trend Oct. 13 that she wants to show a good result at the competitions.

“I compete for the first time in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku,” the gymnast said. “The hall is beautiful, big and bright - I am delighted. It is very comfortable here, so I don’t feel any fear before performance.”

The gymnast noted that her goal is to show a good result in these competitions.

“I want to become a winner of the competition,” the young gymnast added. “To achieve great results in sports, one needs to train a lot. Competitions are great opportunity to check one’s strength.”

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till Oct. 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held Oct. 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.