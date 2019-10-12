Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics

By Trend

The ceremony of awarding the winners of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics was held on Oct.11 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

Based on the results of individual all-around (floor exercises and exercises with a hoop and clubs), the winners in the age category "youngsters" (born in 2009-2011) were determined In rhythmic gymnastics competitions.

Govhar Ibrahimova (42.550 points) became the first among the gymnasts born in 2009, followed by Sofia Mammadova (41.200 points), and Sakinakhanym Ismailzade (40.700 points). All three gymnasts are representatives of the Ojag Sport Club.

Among the gymnasts born in 2010, Nazrin Salmanly (41.900 points) showed the best result, Ilaha Bakhadirova (39.400 points) came in second, Shams Aghahuseynova (38.650 points) became the third. Gymnasts represent Ojag Sport Club.

Elizaveta Efremova (36.300 points) became the first among the gymnasts born in 2011, followed by Alina Kolesnikova (35.650 points) and Lala Azizzade (34.950 points). Efremova studies at the Baku gymnastics school, while Kolesnikova and Azizzade are representatives of Ojag Sport Club.

In the age category "children" (2011-2012) in the individual men's program in aerobic gymnastics, the first place went to Said Aliyev (13.350 points), followed by Arif Mammadzade (12.850 points) and Akbar Mammadli (12.116 points, all three being representatives of the Ojag Sport Club.

In individual women's program of the same age category, Ayan Aghaeva (15.183 points) showed the best result, Aydan Malikova (14.366 points) and Mehin Mammadli (14.366 points) came on second, and Gamar Aghagulu (14.216 points) became the third. Aydan Malikova represent the AyUlduz club, while the rest of the gymnasts are from the Ojag Sport club.

In the age category "children" (2008-2010), Maryam Topchubashova (16.950 points) became the first in the individual women's program of aerobic gymnastics, Evelina Kozlovskaya (16.350 points) came in second, followed by Fidan Ibrahimova (16.250 points). The gymnasts represent Ojag Sport Club.

In the age category "pre-juniors" (2005-2007), Dilara Gurbanova (18.800 points) showed the best result in the individual women's program of aerobic gymnastics, Nesrin Hajizadeh (17.816 points) came in second, followed by Leyla Bezhanova (17.666 points). Gymnasts represent the Ojag Sport Club.

Representative of Ojag Sport Club Khadija Guliyeva scored 17.833 points in individual women's program of aerobic gymnastics in the "juniors" age category (2002-2004).

In the age category “seniors” (2001 and older) in the individual men's program, the Vladimir Dolmatov (21.166 points) necame the first, followed by Elchin Mammadov (20.083 points) and Emil Guliyev (19.050 points). Gymnasts represent the Ojag Sport Club.

In the age category "seniors" in the individual women's program, Narmina Huseynova showed the best result (19.900 points), Madina Mustafayeva (19.166 points) came in second, while Balakhanym Ahmadova (18.900 points) became the third. Gymnasts represent Ojag Sport Club.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup and the 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics will last till October 13.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sport Club, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sport clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for medals.